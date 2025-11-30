default-cbs-image
Odighizuwa recorded four tackles in Thursday's 31-28 win over the Chiefs.

The defensive tackle also played on 59 percent of the defensive snaps. Odighizuwa has played on more than half of the defensive snaps in every game this season, recording 34 total tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks.

