Odighizuwa (elbow) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Odighizuwa likely suffered the injury during Dallas' 24-21 overtime win over Philadelphia on Sunday, when he recorded four tackles, including 1.0 sacks and four quarterback hits. He'll have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Thursday's game against the Chiefs, but if he's unable to play, then Kenny Clark and Solomon Thomas would be slated for more snaps at defensive tackle alongside Quinnen Williams.