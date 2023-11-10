Odighizuwa (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old logged limited practices both Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to record a full session Friday and now has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest. Odighizuwa has appeared in eight games for Dallas this season, recording 27 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks.
