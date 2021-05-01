The Cowboys selected Odighizuwa in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 75th overall.

The UCLA product blossomed as a redshirt junior in 2019 when he picked up 10.0 tackles for loss in 12 games. He continued to be disruptive in a shortened Pac-12 season in 2020 with four sacks in seven games to earn first-team all-conference honors. Odighizuwa lacks a prototypical frame at 6-foot-1 and 282 pounds, but he boasts long arms (34.0) that allow him to play bigger than those numbers. He will also be transitioning to a new role in Dallas' 4-3 after playing nose in UCLA's 3-4.