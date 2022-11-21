Odighizuwa (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Cowboys' injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Odighizuwa recorded one tackle while logging a season-low 18 defensive snaps during Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings. However, he appears to have come away from this game with a knee injury, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Odighizuwa has recorded 39 tackles and two sacks over 10 games this season, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Dallas' matchup against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Otherwise, Carlos Watkins and Neville Gallimore could stand to see increased roles, as Johnathan Hankins (illness) did not participate in Monday's practice.