Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa: Limited Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Odighizuwa (elbow) was limited in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Odighizuwa was DNP at Monday's walkthrough, so the limited session gives him a good chance to play Thursday against the Chiefs. The 27-year-old defensive lineman has enjoyed a productive 2025 season, registering 30 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and a whopping 16 QB hits on 459 defensive snaps across 11 appearances.
