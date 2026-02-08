Odighizuwa tallied 44 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, over 17 contests during the 2025-26 regular season.

Odighizuwa continues to be a durable force for Dallas -- he's played in all 17 regular-season contests every year since 2022. The veteran defensive tackle has also been very consistent stats-wise, producing between 43 and 47 stops, including between 3.0 and 4.5 sacks, every season during that four-year span. Odighizuwa signed a four-year contract last March and should continue to be a key part of Dallas' defensive line next season.