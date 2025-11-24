Odighizuwa recorded four tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and four QB hits in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles.

The addition of Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline has injected some life into the entire Dallas defense, and Odighizuwa has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. The fifth-year defensive tackle has a sack in each of Williams' first two games as a Cowboy after managing just one through the first nine games this season. Williams, Odighizuwa and Kenny Clark have seen roughly equal workloads during those two weeks, sometimes even being on the field together as part of a five-man front, and that consistent pressure up the middle is paying dividends -- the trio has combined for 4.0 sacks in those two contests, both Dallas wins.