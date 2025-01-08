Odighizuwa played a career-high 816 snaps and finished with 47 tackles (25 solo), including 4.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in 2024.

The fourth-year pro also started all 17 games, though Dallas' defense finished fourth to last in the league in rushing yards allowed. The 2021 third-round pick played out his rookie deal this year, and he will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.