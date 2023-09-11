Odighizuwa recorded four tackles including two sacks in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.

It was a huge night for the Dallas defense, and Odighizuwa tied Dorance Armstrong for the team lead in sacks as the Cowboys' pass rush brought down Daniel Jones seven times in total. Odighizuwa only had six sacks in 33 games through his first two years in the NFL, so he's unlikely to repeat this performance any time soon, but the defensive tackle is a key part of what could be the most dangerous unit in the league this season.