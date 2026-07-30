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Cowboys' P.J. Locke: Avoids significant injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Locke suffered a hyperextended knee at training camp practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Locke went down with a non-contact injury, and he was forced to leave the practice early. The safety appears to have avoided a major injury, and the team's doctors aren't overly concerned. Locke is set to operate as a top rotational piece behind Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson in the secondary with Dallas this season, and in his absence, Alijah Clark is a top candidate to see an increase in reps at practice.

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