Locke (concussion) holds no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Locke has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and is all set to suit up for Sunday's contest. The starting strong safety has only played in three regular-season games so far in 2026, with only three defensive snaps played in Week 2. Sunday will mark consecutive games for Locke, meaning he may be all set to remain in a consistent role for the team.