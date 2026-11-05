Locke was still in concussion protocol Wednesday as the Cowboys began preparing for their Week 9 matchup at Indianapolis, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site, Locke did not participate at practice Wednesday. Locke sat out five straight games prior to Week 8 because of a foot injury, and now his availability for Week 9 is up in the air after he suffered a concussion in Week 8. Whether he's able to practice Thursday or Friday should provide more insight into his status for Sunday's game against the Colts.