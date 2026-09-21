Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said S P.J. Locke (foot) could need a "few weeks" to recover after exiting Sunday's 37-20 win over the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Schottenheimer revealed that Locke is dealing with plantar fasciitis, which looks set to keep him sidelined for at least the Cowboys' Week 3 matchup with the Ravens in Brazil. With Locke out and Malik Hooker on the mend from a forearm injury, the Cowboys' depth at safety is already being tested early in the season.