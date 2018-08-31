Ehinger was traded to the Cowboys in exchange for cornerback Charvarius Ward on Thursday.

The fourth-round pick in 2016 played sparingly for the Chiefs last year after recovering from an ACL tear, but he did start four games as a rookie. With Joe Looney starting at center for Dallas while Travis Frederick (illness) is out, Ehinger could be a key backup on the interior of the offensive line.

