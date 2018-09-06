Ehinger injured his knee in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Week 1, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Ehinger, who was traded to the Cowboys last week in exchange for cornerback Charvarius Ward, suffered a knee injury in Wednesday's practice. The 2016 fourth-rounder is reportedly considered day-to-day, but Dallas is nonetheless working out fellow O-line option Xavier Su'a-Filo. If Ehinger is able to get healthy, he stands to play a key rotational role in the Cowboys' interior offensive line.