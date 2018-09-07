Cowboys' Parker Ehinger: Shelved on IR
Ehinger (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The exact nature of his injury isn't clear but this is nonetheless a brutal development for Ehinger. The offensive lineman missed all but one game in 2017 due to a torn ACL he sustained in 2016 and is now slated to miss 42 of the first 48 games of his career.
