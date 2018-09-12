Ehinger (knee) underwent successful surgery Tuesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ehinger was placed on injured reserve last week, a disappointing reality for the offensive lineman as he will now miss 42 of his first 48 career games. However, successful surgery is a step in the right direction as he'll now begin recovering in efforts to take the field again next season.

