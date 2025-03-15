Campbell and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Campbell was with Philadelphia all of last season, but he played in only five regular-season games as he bounced between the team's practice squad and active roster. He recorded a career-low 30 receiving yards on six catches while getting into the end zone one time over those five contests. Campbell was also active for three of the Eagles' four postseason games, but he logged just six offensive snaps and didn't see any targets. He'll be in the running for a depth role in Dallas' receiving corps next season.