Cowboys' Parris Campbell: Avoids major injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (lower body) did not suffer a significant injury at practice Sunday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Campbell exited practice early with the assistance of the training staff due to a lower body injury. The wide receiver is expected to miss a few days, but it doesn't appear like he'll be sidelined for long.
