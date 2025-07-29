Campbell suffered an MCL sprain in his knee during Dallas' practice Saturday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The wide receiver left the session early and had to be helped off the field, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. A day later, though, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Campbell didn't suffer a serious injury and would only miss a few days. The 2019 second-round pick of the Colts is trying to secure a spot with a new team after spending 2024 with the Eagles and 2023 with the Giants.