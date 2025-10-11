The Cowboys elevated Campbell from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Campbell joined the Cowboys' practice squad in late September after fully recovering from an MCL sprain that he suffered during Dallas' training camp in late July. The veteran wide receiver is poised to make his Cowboys debut against the Panthers on Sunday, and he could be utilized on offense due to the absences of CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and KaVontae Turpin (foot). Campbell logged six catches (on eight targets) for 30 yards and a touchdown across five regular-season games in 2024 as a member of the Eagles.