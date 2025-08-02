Cowboys' Parris Campbell: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cowboys placed Campbell (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Campbell suffered a knee sprain in practice last week that is serious enough to land him on the team's injured reserve. The 28-year-old had signed with the team earlier in the offseason and will be forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming campaign unless he's released with an injury settlement.
More News
-
Cowboys' Parris Campbell: Dealing with MCL sprain•
-
Cowboys' Parris Campbell: Avoids major injury•
-
Cowboys' Parris Campbell: Suffers leg injury•
-
Cowboys' Parris Campbell: Agrees to deal with Dallas•
-
Eagles' Parris Campbell: Secures spot on active roster•
-
Parris Campbell: Reverts to practice squad•