The Cowboys signed Campbell to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Campbell was sidelined to open the season after reaching an injury settlement with Dallas in August due to an MCL sprain that he suffered in late July. The wide receiver then joined the Cowboys' practice squad Sept. 30, appearing in the team's Week 6 loss to the Panthers, failing to record any stats while playing two snaps on offense, but he did add a tackle over six snaps with the special-teams unit. Campbell will now have the opportunity to participate in the Cowboys' offseason activities, looking to compete for a reserve spot at wideout with the team in 2026.