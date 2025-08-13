Turner left Tuesday's training camp practice due to a rib injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Turner appeared to initially suffer the injury during the first quarter of the Cowboys' preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday, but he managed to return to finish with two tackles (one solo) while playing 18 snaps (15 on defense, three on special teams). Turner was on the field for individual drills before heading to the locker room, and he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. The results of those tests, coupled with his practice participation over the coming days, will indicate his chances of playing in Saturday's exhibition game against the Ravens.