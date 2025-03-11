The Cowboys are slated to sign Turner to a one-year, $3 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2021 first-round pick played in just 15 regular-season games over the first three years of his NFL career as he struggled to stay healthy. Turner managed to play in 16 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 21 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass defenses and two forced fumbles while serving as a rotational defensive end behind Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan. Turner would have a chance at a starting role opposite Micah Parsons if DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) opts to sign elsewhere in free agency.