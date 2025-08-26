The Cowboys placed Turner (ribs) on injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Turner could have his practice window opened after Week 4 and be back on the field in time to suit up Week 5 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 5, depending on the recovery timetable required for his ribs injury. Once fully healthy, 2021 first-round pick, who spent the first four years of his NFL career in New Orleans, will work to carve out a depth role in the Cowboys' pass-rush rotation.