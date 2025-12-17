Turner (ribs) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Turner has yet to play this season due to a ribs injury, but it now appears he's nearing a return. The 2021 first-round pick from Houston appeared in 16 games with the Saints in 2024, recording 21 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Dallas must still activate the 26-year-old to its active roster in order for him to suit up for the Week 16 matchup against the Chargers.