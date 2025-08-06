Cowboys' Perrion Winfrey: Making strong impression
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfrey was one of the standout performers for the Cowboys at Tuesday's joint practice with the Rams, Tommy Yarrish of the team's website reports.
Signed in June after earning All-UFL honors with Birmingham this spring, Winfrey beat a double team to stuff Kyren Williams for a loss in the backfield during a red-zone drill. Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith (knee) and Solomon Thomas are expected to be the primary members of the rotation at defensive tackle for Dallas, but Winfrey's making a case to carve out a role as well.