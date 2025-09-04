Cowboys' Perrion Winfrey: Ruled out for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winfrey (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Eagles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Winfrey suffered a lower back injury at practice Aug. 31, and he will now be forced to miss the team's regular-season opener in Philadelphia. In his absence, Jay Toia and Solomon Thomas could see an increase in workload at defensive tackle in Week 1.
