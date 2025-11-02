Winfrey (back) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Winfrey has yet to play this season after sustaining a back injury in late August. The 2022 fourth-round pick's 21-day practice window was opened Wednesday, and he will stay on the injured reserve through Monday's contest. Winfrey's next chance to return to the field will come during Week 11 when the Cowboys challenge the Raiders on Monday Night Football.