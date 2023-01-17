Hendershot (groin) returned to Monday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports
Hendershot was forced out with a hip injury sustained at some point during the first quarter. However, the rookie tight end was able to quickly return for Dallas' first offensive series of the second quarter. Hendershot should continue to play a majority of special-teams snaps while providing depth behind top tight ends Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson.
More News
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Exits versus Tampa Bay•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Gets into end zone again•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Nabs rushing TD•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Two grabs against Chicago•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Hauls in first career TD•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Two grabs against Eagles•