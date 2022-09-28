Hendershot caught all three of his targets for 43 yards in Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.

With veteran Dalton Schultz (knee) sidelined, Hendershot saw an increased in his playing time Monday. The undrafted rookie tight end played on 38 of the Cowboys' 64 offensive snaps, while fellow rookie tight end Jake Ferguson was on the field for 53 snaps. Despite being the No. 2 option at the position, it was Hendershot who did more with his limited opportunities, gaining 43 yards to Ferguson's 13 yards. There's a chance Schultz will return in Week 4, which would all but eliminate the insignificant fantasy potential that Hendershot has in the Cowboys' offense. If the veteran can't go, Hendershot would be extremely difficult to trust for relevant fantasy production in a Week 4 matchup against the Commanders.