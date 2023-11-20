Hendershot (ankle) said he hopes to return from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Commanders, but the Cowboys may wait one more week before activating him, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hendershot was designated to return from IR last Wednesday, with the move opening up a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before he would need to be activated. He was able to log full practices last week before being held out ahead of Sunday's win over the Panthers. With Dallas facing a quick turnaround for Week 12, the team may opt to be patient and wait for Week 13 to bring Hendershot back into the fold as a depth option at tight end.