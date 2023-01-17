Hendershot is questionable to return to Monday's playoff game against the Buccaneers with a thigh injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hendershot was deemed questionable to return midway through the first quarter, so it's likely this injury occurred early during Monday's contest. The 23-year-old tight end has logged four targets over the Cowboys' past nine games, and his absence should leave Sean McKeon to take on a bigger role behind Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson for the time being.