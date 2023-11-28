Hendershot (ankle) was a full participant in Dallas' practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Hendershot has been on injured reserve since October but is now closer to making his return. The 24-year-old has a chance to be activated in time to play Thursday versus the Seahawks. In three games this season Hendershot has caught one of his two targets for just three yards.
