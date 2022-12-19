Hendershot caught his only target for a 20-yard touchdown in Sunday's overtime loss to the Jaguars.

The rookie made a great catch in the second quarter despite tight coverage from Jacksonville linebacker Devin Lloyd to haul in his second receiving TD of the season, and third score overall. Hendershot has seen only three targets over the last six games with top tight end Dalton Schultz healthy, but his occasional flashes of big-play ability bode well for his NFL future.