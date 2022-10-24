Hendershot caught both his targets for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Lions.

The rookie tight end was wide open in the back of the end zone on a two-yard strike from Dak Prescott late in the fourth quarter, giving Hendershot his first TD in the NFL. With Dalton Schultz healthy and fellow rookie Jake Ferguson also flashing this season when he's gotten the opportunity, however, Hendershot is little more than a dart throw from a fantasy perspective, even if the Dallas passing game takes a step forward with Prescott back under center.