Hendershot caught three of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against Seattle.

The undrafted rookie tight end out of Indiana wound up playing hero in this one, catching a pass in the flat from Ben DiNucci in the fourth quarter and breaking multiple tackles to get into the end zone for what proved to be the winning score. Hendershot has acquitted himself fairly well in camp and the preseason, but his chances of making the 53-man roster could depend on the health of Sean McKeon (ankle) with Dalton Schultz and 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson locked into spots.