Hendershot is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots with an ankle injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hendershot was added to the injury report Friday, which is rarely a good sign for a player's prospects of playing Sunday. The second-year tight end has averaged 32 offensive snaps per game through three weeks but has caught just one pass for three yards on two targets. Rookie Luke Schoonmaker would likely see elevated playing time behind starting tight end Jake Ferguson if Hendershot sits.
More News
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Quiet showing Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Three TDs in first NFL season•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Out Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Back on the field Monday•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Exits versus Tampa Bay•