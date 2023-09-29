Hendershot is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots with an ankle injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Hendershot was added to the injury report Friday, which is rarely a good sign for a player's prospects of playing Sunday. The second-year tight end has averaged 32 offensive snaps per game through three weeks but has caught just one pass for three yards on two targets. Rookie Luke Schoonmaker would likely see elevated playing time behind starting tight end Jake Ferguson if Hendershot sits.