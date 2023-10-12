The Cowboys placed Hendershot (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday.

Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Hendershot hasn't progressed from his ankle issue as hoped despite not playing either of the past two weeks, and the tight end will now be forced to miss at least the next four games after landing on IR. As a result, the soonest he can rejoin the lineup is Nov. 19 against the Panthers. In Hendershot's absence, Luke Schoonmaker and Sean McKeon will provide depth at tight end behind starter Jake Ferguson.