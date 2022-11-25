Hendershot turned his only carry into a two-yard touchdown during Thursday's win over the Giants.

The Cowboys' tight end room had a lot to be thankful for after the game -- in addition to Hendershot's score on a jet sweep in the fourth quarter, Dalton Schultz caught two TD passes and Jake Ferguson made highlight reels by hurdling a New York defender on a 30-yard reception. Hendershot's spot on the depth chart affords him few touches, but the rookie is on his way to becoming an effective H-back in the NFL.