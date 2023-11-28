Hendershot (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Hendershot was designated to return from injured reserve almost two weeks ago, and he's now logged his second consecutive full practice Tuesday. The second-year tight end has only appeared in three games for Dallas this season, and he must be activated to the team's active roster in order to suit up for Week 13's contest.
More News
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Full participant in practice•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Could return Week 12•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Takes next step for return•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Lands on IR•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Sitting out again Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Records another DNP•