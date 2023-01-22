Hendershot (hamstring) is inactive Sunday against the 49ers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Hendershot wasn't added to the team's injury report until Saturday. He suffered an injury in Monday's win over the Buccaneers, which at the time was described as a hip or groin injury, but could be the same injury that will force him out for the divisional round. In his absence, Sean McKeon will likely see a small uptick in opportunities against San Francisco.
