Hendershot (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Patriots, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Hendershot was added to the injury report Friday, which is rarely a good sign for a player's prospects of playing Sunday. The second-year tight end has averaged 32 offensive snaps per game through three weeks but has caught just one pass for three yards. Rookie Luke Schoonmaker would see elevated playing time behind Jake Ferguson if Hendershot sits.