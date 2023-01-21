Hendershot (hamstring) was added to the injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The third-string tight end was hampered by a groin injury in the playoff win over the Buccaneers, but he still played his customary limited offensive snaps. Expect more of the same in a pivotal match against the 49ers.

