Hendershot caught one of two targets for seven yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.

The second-year tight end caught his first pass of the preseason late in the first quarter, contributing to Dallas' first TD drive of the night. Hendershot seems ensconced in the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, especially with promising undrafted rookie John Stephens having suffered a season-ending ACL tear Saturday. In a similar role in 2022, Hendershot caught 11 of 16 targets for 103 yards and two TDs, while adding a third score on a two-yard carry -- his only rush of the season.