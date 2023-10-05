Hendershot (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hendershot was the only man on Dallas' 53-man roster to be held out of practice Thursday, as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he suffered last week. The 24-year-old has recorded only one catch for three yards throughout his three appearances this season.
