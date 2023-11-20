Hendershot (ankle) hopes to return to the active roster before Thursday's game against the Commanders, but the Cowboys may wait one more week to return him to the 53-man roster, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hendershot was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, which opened up a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before being placed on the active roster again. He was able to log full practices upon returning from injured reserve, but with Dallas on a short week, the team may opt to be patient and wait for Week 13 to bring Hendershot back into the fold at tight end.