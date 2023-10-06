Hendershot (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Hendershot hasn't practiced since he was listed on last Friday's injury report as limited due to an ankle concern. He'll thus miss his second contest in a row as a result, giving Luke Schoonmaker another opportunity for an elevated workload behind starting tight end Jake Ferguson. Hendershot's next chance to suit up is Monday, Oct. 16 at the Chargers.
More News
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Records another DNP•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Still dealing with injury•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Iffy for Week 4 game•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Quiet showing Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Peyton Hendershot: Three TDs in first NFL season•