Hendershot (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Hendershot hasn't practiced since he was listed on last Friday's injury report as limited due to an ankle concern. He'll thus miss his second contest in a row as a result, giving Luke Schoonmaker another opportunity for an elevated workload behind starting tight end Jake Ferguson. Hendershot's next chance to suit up is Monday, Oct. 16 at the Chargers.